Kim Kardashian reveals brutal joke about Khloe and Tristan she cut from SNL monologue

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim explained why she chose to joke about Khloe and Tristan in her SNL monologue and not Kanye, adding "I would never go in there making fun of the father of my kids"

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a sneak peak at how she prepared for her monologue for Saturday Night Live during the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

Sharing her self written jokes with comedian Amy Schumer, the SKIMS co-founder poked fun at her marriage with Kanye West as well as sister Khloe's drama with Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian speaking with Amy Schumer about her jokes for her SNL monologue. Picture: YouTube/Hulu

"Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces" she joked with Schumer, before adding "Dave Chappelle suggested that I work with Michelle Wolf, who’s, like, the funniest comedian and she’s really helping me write my monologue.

Khloe and Tristan have been having relationship dramas since 2018 after the NBA basketball star was caught cheating on her with a model whilst she was in labour giving birth to their now four-year-old daughter True.

Revealing that she didn't want to tell too many Kanye jokes because she that would upset him, the 41-year-old went on to say:

"I’m always afraid of hurting people’s feelings and I would never go in there making fun of especially, like, the father of my kids. And it doesn’t mean that because we didn’t work out that we don’t have like a great love and respect for each other".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Kim has been divorcing Kanye West since February 2021, when she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. She was legally declared single by a Californian judge last month. They have four kids together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Picture: Getty

Schumer didn't seem too amused by the idea of not making fun of her divorce, advising Kim that including any jokes about Kanye would be a great choice.

In last weeks episode, Kim revealed that former SNL host and Will and Grace actress Debra Messing criticised her for being a guest host by tweeting:

"Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?".