Dave Chappelle at the London Eventim Apollo 2021: tickets, dates and more

Dave Chappelle is bringing his latest live stand-up show to London this summer.

The legendary comedian will be headlining London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 11th and 12th August 2021, bringing his trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary to the capital.

DAVE CHAPPELLE 2021 LONDON DATES

Wednesday 11th August, 2021 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Thursday 12th August, 2021 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 25th June at 10AM at livenation.co.uk.

Chappelle is arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, having performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years and selling out his shows within minutes of their announcements.

In 2017, the Grammy Award-winner released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix; The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelations. He also featured in the top 10 of the '50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time' by Rolling Stone.