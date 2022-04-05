The Weeknd rumoured to replace Kanye West as Coachella headliner

The 'Blinding Lights' singer, who headlined the festival in 2018 could be taking Ye's spot after he pulled out of the festival one week before it kicks off

The Weeknd could be replacing Kanye West as the new headliner at this years Coachella after the DONDA 2 rapper pulled out of the festival for undisclosed reasons one week before it starts.

Yesterday (April 4th), it was announced that Yé dropped out of the popular music festival that he was set to headline alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Picture: Getty

Last month, rattled fans of the rapper created a petition on change.org titled 'Remove Kanye from Coachella!' asking for his removal on the same day he was suspended on Instagram for attacking comedians D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah.

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this" the petition read.

Fans petitioning against Kanye performing at Coachella. Picture: Change.org

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old's main reason for withdrawing from Coachella is due to him seeking help in regards to his concerning behaviour in the past weeks.

He allegedly told his estranged wife Kim Kardashian "he’s going away to get help" and stop harassing Kim and her current boyfriend SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim posting her and Pete on her IG feed. Picture: Instagram

"For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better" an insider close to the Kardashian revealed.

A representative for West told Page Six: "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children".

The reality TV star filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable disagreements" as her reason for wanting separation. The former couple have four kids together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

She was granted the right to be declared as 'single' by as US court during their ongoing divorce, so she can continue to date Davidson. The two were first linked back in October 2021 after she appeared on SNL, where the two shared an onscreen kiss during a skit.