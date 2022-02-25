The Weeknd postpones announcement after 'insensitive' tweet amid Russia and Ukraine news

25 February 2022, 12:29

Tweeting his excitement for his upcoming musical extravaganza on Twitter, The Weeknd received major backlash for doing so during Russia announcing a full-scale invasion into Ukraine

The Weeknd has retracted his music announcement of his upcoming show The Dawn FM Experience after coming under fire for his ill-timed tweets during the news of the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

The Weeknd 'The Dawn FM Experience' special: Air date, trailer, how to watch & more

Originally tweeting his excitement for the fully immersive show he wrote: "LET’S GOOOOOOOO", followed up by "it’s FINALLY HERE ! It’s time .. TOMORROW !!!" during the same time Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the east of Ukraine.

Two hours after the tweets were posted, he apologised for the timing saying:

"unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾".

Fans and followers of The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – took to social media with one person writing: "This tweet failed the read the room test", whilst another one said: "aye man this is the worst time to say this".

The Dawn FM Experience, which was inspired by his album Dawn FM, will sees the 'Blinding Lights' singer explore the album and develop it 'into a fascinating visual, producing a theatrical performance event that will surround viewers in its eerie and dark atmosphere exclusively on Amazon Prime tomorrow (Feb 26).

Releasing a statement on the event, the 'Blinding Lights' singer stated:

"I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club".

The Weeknd 'The Dawn FM Experience' special: Air date, trailer, how to watch & more

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd sparks dating rumours with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's friend

The Weeknd fans think he's dissing ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid in new song

The Weeknd 'Gasoline' lyrics meaning revealed

Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after comedian deletes his Instagram

Doja Cat & Tyga 'Freaky Deaky' lyrics meaning explained

Who is Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones? Age, career and Instagram revealed

Kanye West spotted with 'Kim look-alike' girlfriend Chaney Jones in Miami

Julia Fox dating history: From Kanye West to Drake

