The Weeknd postpones announcement after 'insensitive' tweet amid Russia and Ukraine news

Tweeting his excitement for his upcoming musical extravaganza on Twitter, The Weeknd received major backlash for doing so during Russia announcing a full-scale invasion into Ukraine

The Weeknd has retracted his music announcement of his upcoming show The Dawn FM Experience after coming under fire for his ill-timed tweets during the news of the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

Originally tweeting his excitement for the fully immersive show he wrote: "LET’S GOOOOOOOO", followed up by "it’s FINALLY HERE ! It’s time .. TOMORROW !!!" during the same time Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the east of Ukraine.

Two hours after the tweets were posted, he apologised for the timing saying:

Fans and followers of The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – took to social media with one person writing: "This tweet failed the read the room test", whilst another one said: "aye man this is the worst time to say this".

the weeknd tweeting "LETS GOOOOOOOOO" about some song or sumn as bombs start dropping in ukraine has to already be top 5 funniest social media fuck ups ever — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) February 24, 2022

horrible timing my guy https://t.co/KZGhisgnH8 — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) February 24, 2022

You should probably delete this before it gets taken out of context even more 😬 — ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) February 24, 2022

The Dawn FM Experience, which was inspired by his album Dawn FM, will sees the 'Blinding Lights' singer explore the album and develop it 'into a fascinating visual, producing a theatrical performance event that will surround viewers in its eerie and dark atmosphere exclusively on Amazon Prime tomorrow (Feb 26).

Releasing a statement on the event, the 'Blinding Lights' singer stated:

"I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club".