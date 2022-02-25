The Weeknd 'The Dawn FM Experience' special: Air date, trailer, how to watch & more

The fully immersive music extravaganza will be released on Amazon Prime on February 26

The Weeknd will be treating his fans to a debut musical special titled The Dawn FM Experience exclusively on Amazon Prime tomorrow (Feb 26).

The musical event, which was inspired by his latest album Dawn FM, will see the 'Blinding Lights' singer explore the album and develop it 'into a fascinating visual, producing a theatrical performance event that will surround viewers in its eerie and dark atmosphere'.

Releasing a statement on The Dawn FM Experience, The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – stated:

"I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club".

Back in January, he released the fifth studio album by revealing the album's cover art on this IG feed. The album which has collaborations with Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and actor Jim Carrey features 16 songs.

It was announced that he became Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 202, earning more than 705 million streams in just the first two weeks of the albums release.

Ahead of its release, here's everything you need to know about The Weeknd x DAWN FM Experience.

Where can I watch The Dawn FM Experience and when is it airing ?

The Weeknd x DAWN FM Experience will out on Amazon Prime on February 26th. The day before the event, an exclusive retail capsule will go up on the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST, and an eight-track live EP including music from the special will be available to stream on Amazon Music.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. In the trailer for the event see the elder version of The Weeknd waling around looking lost before stumbling up a bright light before collapsing to the ground.