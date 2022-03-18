Kanye West petition seeks for rapper to be removed from Coachella 2022 lineup

Do you agree that the rapper should be removed from the festival's line-up following his recent antics?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following his recent shenanigans, Kanye West has rattled fans, followers and critics, with them no calling for the rapper to be dropped from the Coachella's 2022 lineup.

The petition was launched on the same day that Instagram suspended Yé from posting for 24 hours following his repeated attacks on wife Kim Kardashian her new beau Pete Davidson, as well as comedians D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah.

Fans petitioning against Kanye performing at Coachella. Picture: Change.org

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this" the petition reads.

Kanye West and his son, Saint West front row at the Golden State Warriors game against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Picture: Getty

Yesterday, the DONDA 2 rapper had his Instagram account suspended for 24 hours after violating the social media platform's regulations on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

After he posted screenshots on his feed of a Google search for Trevor Noah, presenting commentary that included racist slurs, Instagram

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson replica in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

Kanye West received a lot of controversy earlier this month after releasing a troubling music video for his new song "Eazy," which features The Game.

Yé's can be seen in the video throwing a bag over Pete's head, tying him up, and tossing him onto the back of an all-terrain vehicle. He then drags his body into the sand dunes before being buried alive, his head slightly above the ground.

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

Kanye later addressed the online criticism by defending his actions by claiming "art is freedom of speech".

"Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤" he wrote in the now deleted IG post.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

After seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from musician Kanye West, citing "irreconcilable differences" and declaring that she no longer wishes to be married to him.

The pair have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.