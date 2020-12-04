Noah Cyrus issues apology after using racist slur to defend Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus issues apology after using racist slur to defend Harry Styles. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The apology came after Noah used the racist term 'nappy', when hitting back at Candace Owens criticism of Harry Styles.

Noah Cyrus has apologised after receiving backlash for using a racist remark to defend Harry Styles. This came after Candace Owens criticised the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer for wearing a dress.

Miley Cyrus' 20-year-old sister, Noah, was defending the Harry Styles when she made the highly offensive remark.

Noah's response came after Owen's wrote 'bring back manly men' in reference to Harry's style.

Miley Cyrus (L) younger sister, Noah Cyrus (R) has come under fire over her offensive comment. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram story, Noah shared the image of Harry in his Gucci gown for a Vogue Photoshoot. The Nashville native captioned the image, writing that Harry rocked his dress 'better than any of u nappy a*s heauxz'.

The post quickly blew up on social media after fans were shocked at Cyrus using the term 'nappy'. Many fans labelled Noah Cyrus "racist" and a "white supremacist".

Candace Owen's responds to Noah Cyrus offensive comment on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Owens responded to Noah's comment, writing: 'Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'nappy a*s hoe' is not racist? I'm all ears. You guys love cancel culture. @mileycyrus come get your sister!'

After receiving the Make Me (Cry) performer said she was 'mortified' at her unintended use of the offensive term.

'I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history,' she said, 'but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry. I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me.'

Noah Cyrus issues an apology on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The racist term, 'nappy', is used to refer to the natural texture of the hair of African Americans.

'Nappy' is a derogatory term to negatively refer to dry, coarse, tangled characteristics of Afro hair textures.

Many fans still were not happy with Noah Cyrus' offensive comment, arguing that her apology and racial unawareness is an example of her white privilege. Other fans accepted Noah's apology.