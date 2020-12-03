Tory Lanez smugly denies being 'cancelled' after shooting incident

Tory Lanez smugly denies being 'cancelled' after shooting incident. Picture: Getty

The R&B singer boasted about his end of year streaming numbers.

Tory Lanez believes he's come out on top, it seems, following the infamous shooting incident of July this year.

Despite hoards of social media users 'cancelling' him for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following an altercation, the 'LUV' singer appears to be revelling in the success of his end of year streaming numbers.

"Lmao some of y’all going thru your minutes on playlist and realizing u didn’t really cancel s**t ..... love u too," he tweeted, later adding, "Can’t believe u even tried to play with us like this".

Back in July, Lanez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon following the incident and was later released on bail. Megan, who suffered bullet wounds to the foot, later identified Lanez as her shooter, which he denied.

On her newly-released debut album Good News, Houston rapper Megan took aim at Lanez on the first track 'Shots Fired'.

During an interview with GQ ahead of the album's release, Megan claimed Lanez offered herself and her friend money to keep quiet about what really happened that night.

"Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” she said. "I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house."

Tory's attorney denied the claim, saying, "Mr. Peterson has never offered money to any witness for their silence or for any other reason. Any statement to the contrary is false."