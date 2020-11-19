Inside Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez' relationship

Inside Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez' relationship.

What happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez?

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were rumoured to be dating earlier this year before July's now-infamous shooting incident.

The 'Savage' rapper accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot following an altercation in a vehicle after a party hosted at Kylie Jenner's house.

On the evening of Saturday 11th July, 2020, Megan filmed herself hanging out poolside with Kylie Jenner at her Holmby Hills compound.

In the early hours, police responded to shots being fired in the Hollywood Hills area following an argument that had taken place inside a vehicle.

Lanez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and released on bail later that morning. Police later confirmed that a victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a foot injury.

Megan later took to Instagram Live identify Lanez as her shooter, which was heavily rumoured at the time. She also shared graphic images of her injured foot.

Megan Thee Stallion was rumoured to be dating Tory Lanez at the beginning of the year.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh*t," Megan said. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

On his album DAYSTAR, Lanez accused Megan of trying to frame him. "Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit, knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest," he raps.

In mid-November, Lanez pled not guilty in the shooting case.

Was Megan Thee Stallion dating Tory Lanez?

Megan and Tory raised eyebrows back in April after appearing to flout lockdown rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic to hang out together, prompting romance rumours.

The pair were spotted making TikToks and drinking together, but some fans were left furious as they were clearly not following social distancing guidelines. Others began commenting on their rumoured relationship and saying they looked "cute together".

Lanez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and released on bail later that morning.

Neither party confirmed whether they were dating or not, with Megan often confirming that she is in fact single. She was linked to G-Eazy back in February, but she denied anything was going on romantically.

Surprisingly, three months after the shooting incident took place, Lanez hopped on Instagram Live and said he still considered Megan "a friend" despite his felony charge.

"I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,' he said.

"No matter what; even if she doesn’t look at me like that - I look at her like she’s still my friend."

In apparent response to Tory's comments, Megan tweeted, "This n***** genuinely crazy".