Megan Thee Stallion swerves G-Eazy's kiss in leaked nightclub footage

Megan Thee Stallion appeared to dodge G-Eazy's kiss in the clip. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The 'Savage' rapper was romantically linked to the G-Eazy back in February over Super Bowl weekend.

Megan The Stallion and G-Eazy sparked dating rumours back in February after being spotted looking very cosy in Miami over Super Bowl weekend.

As usual, the party scene on the weekend of the annual event was mayhem as celebrities and artists flocked to the clubs for appearances and parties - including the 'Savage' rapper, 25, and G-Eazy, 30.

Videos of Megan and the Oakland native, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, kissing and cuddling went viral on social media at the time, with many assuming Gillum had split with his girlfriend in favour of the new romance.

Back in February, Megan and G-Eazy were spotted kissing and cuddling over Super Bowl weekend. Picture: Instagram

However, Megan later denied all rumours of romance with the 'You Don't Own Me' rapper, insisting that things between them were strictly platonic.

In fact, some resurfaced footage from the night may prove Megan probably wasn't as interested as she seemed in some of those videos after all.

A video taken from a Miami nightclub goes Megan and G-Eazy dancing together, with G-Eazy's arm wrapped around Megan. At one point, he appears to lean in for a kiss, at which point Megan swiftly serves him.

At the time of the incident, G-Eazy's then-girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum had unfollowed him on Instagram and appeared to throw some serious shade at him.

The Victoria's Secret model, 21, posted a gif of Nicki Minaj cackling hysterically with the caption "mood" before swiftly unfollowing him.

Wijnaldum also posted a video of herself posing at the camera while a snippet of the song 'Thot Box (Remix)' by Hitmaka plays in the background on these lyrics:

"He tryna get up in that thot box (Ah)

But you be f**kin' anything that walk, you got thot c**k"