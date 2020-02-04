G-Eazy's ex Yasmin Wijnaldum unfollows him & throws shade after Megan Thee Stallion kiss

The rapper was last spotted with Victoria's Secret model Yasmin back in September 2019.

G-Eazy's ex-girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum has thrown some major shade towards her former partner after he was spotted getting cosy with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Social media was left in disarray towards the end of Super Bowl weekend after the 'Me, Myself & I' rapper, 30, was caught dancing with Meg, 24, in the club, before the rapstress filmed him kissing her on his Instagram story.

And Yasmin was less than impressed. The Victoria's Secret model, 21, posted a gif of Nicki Minaj cackling hysterically with the caption "mood" before swiftly unfollowing him.

Wijnaldum also posted a video of herself posing at the camera while a snippet of the song 'Thot Box (Remix)' by Hitmaka plays in the background on these lyrics:

"He tryna get up in that thot box (Ah)

But you be f**kin' anything that walk, you got thot c**k"

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, has since deleted the videos of him and Megan, which saw her wrap her legs around him as he clutched her face and whispered in her ear.

Yasmin Wijnaldum and G-Eazy were last spotted together in public back in September 2019 (pictured). It is unclear when the couple broke up. Picture: Getty

Both G-Eazy and Megan are yet to address the dating rumours which erupted after the video surfaced.

G-Eazy and Yasmin reportedly started dating back in February 2019, but are thought to have broken up at the end of last year. They haven't been spotted together in public since September last year.