Kanye West slammed after bringing late Mac Miller into Pete Davidson beef

14 February 2022, 12:08

The rapper has received backlash after fuelling an old rumour about late rapper Mac Miller and pop star Ariana Grande.

Kanye West has been under fire for bringing up late rapper Mac Miller while publicly slamming his ex-wife’s new beau Pete Davidson on Instagram.

Kanye West claps back at fan who claims he's off his medication

On Sunday (Feb 13) the ‘Off The Grid’ rapper called American comedian Pete Davidson a 'd***head' and shared a screenshot of his private text to him.

Pete Davidson is an American comedian. He is currently dating Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
In the leaked text, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28 had texted the 44-year-old rapper about his his relationship with Kim and the former couple’s four children.

 '...you as a man I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.’ Pete allegedly wrote.

Kanye responded by sharing a snap of Pete with his friend Machine Gun Kelly. He also wrote the caption: 'No you will never meet my children.'  

However, a big talking point from the rant was Ye bringing up late rapper Mac Miller.

West shared a screenshot of a old rumour about Ariana Grande's reasoning to end her four-month engagement to Davidson.

The rumour claims that Pete allegedly sent intimate photos of the pair to her ex Mac Miller before his 2018 death.

Underneath the screenshot of the rumour, Ye captioned the post: 'NO COMMENT'. Fans were outraged at the 'Gold Digger' rapper for bringing Miller into his online

One fan wrote: "kanye west mentioning mac miller is so f**king disrespectful" while another added: "Kanye bringing up Mac Miller against Pete Davidson and dragging Ariana grande into the mix??? Absolutely not sir, how is this man not cancelled yet?

I hate Kanye west and I’m not afraid to say it. Bringing up the dead for ur petty argument? Makes me sick."

A third user wrote: "ABSOLUTELY F**K Kanye West for trying to use Mac Miller’s death to push his twisted agenda"

Another fan tweeted: "mind blowing that kanye west has somehow managed to involve ariana grande & mac miller’s names into his social media breakdown"

See more fan reactions to Kanye's post below.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got together after her marraige to Ye broke down.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce after she had been married to the rapper for nearly seven years.

The pair have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.

