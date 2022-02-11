Kanye West claps back at fan who claims he's off his medication

11 February 2022, 15:48

Snapping back at a fan who wrote "man’s off the meds album gonna go crazy", the DONDA rapper claims we should 'be more conscious and not write each other off so easily'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West has responded to a fan on Instagram who claimed he's the 44-year-old rapper's next album is "gonna go crazy" because he's "off his meds".

Kanye West responds after Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorcing him

Screenshotting the comment posting it for all to see, he replied:

"The world is racist sexist homophobic and crazy phobic at our core its cheap and dismissive to say im off my meds anytime I speak up phobia in this sense doesn’t mean being afraid of it means not giving power to lets be more conscious and not write each other off so easily" the wrote.

Kanye West at the Kenzo fashion show Front Row during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
Kanye West at the Kenzo fashion show Front Row during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

Since replying to the comment, the Instagram user has set his account to private, changing their bio, which now says 'I got posted by Kanye West I’m never going to fail. Still am a big fan Kanye, I’m sorry for my comment'.

The Chicago native has been open about his mental health issues in the past, revealing that he has bipolar disorder back in 2019.

Yesterday (Feb 10), Ye demanded that Billie Eilish apologise to Travis Scott for her Astroworld comment after she attended to a fan that was struggling to breathe.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES" he captioned the post.

"NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM".

She simply responded saying: "I literally never said a thing about Travis, was just helping a fan". She has since deleted her comment.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Billie Eilish responds as Kanye West demands apology for Astroworld comment

Billie Eilish responds as Kanye West demands apology for Astroworld comment
Kanye West responds after Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorcing him

Kanye West responds after Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorcing him
Kanye West and Julia Fox are reportedly in an 'open relationship'

Kanye West and Julia Fox are reportedly in an 'open relationship'
Kanye West spotted out with Kim look-alike amid Julia Fox romance

Kanye West spotted out with Kim look-alike amid Julia Fox romance
Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

More News

Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

Cardi B and Offset give each other matching tattoos with cryptic meaning

Cardi B and Offset give each other matching tattoos with cryptic meaning

Cardi B

Meek Mill responds to DaBaby's viral fight with DaniLeigh’s brother

Meek Mill responds to DaBaby's viral fight with DaniLeigh’s brother
Nicki Minaj Black History Month TikTok event controversy explained

Nicki Minaj Black History Month TikTok event controversy explained

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna's baby bump: 7 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna's baby bump: 7 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna