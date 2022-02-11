Kanye West claps back at fan who claims he's off his medication

Snapping back at a fan who wrote "man’s off the meds album gonna go crazy", the DONDA rapper claims we should 'be more conscious and not write each other off so easily'

Kanye West has responded to a fan on Instagram who claimed he's the 44-year-old rapper's next album is "gonna go crazy" because he's "off his meds".

Screenshotting the comment posting it for all to see, he replied:

"The world is racist sexist homophobic and crazy phobic at our core its cheap and dismissive to say im off my meds anytime I speak up phobia in this sense doesn’t mean being afraid of it means not giving power to lets be more conscious and not write each other off so easily" the wrote.

Kanye West at the Kenzo fashion show Front Row during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

Since replying to the comment, the Instagram user has set his account to private, changing their bio, which now says 'I got posted by Kanye West I’m never going to fail. Still am a big fan Kanye, I’m sorry for my comment'.

The Chicago native has been open about his mental health issues in the past, revealing that he has bipolar disorder back in 2019.

Yesterday (Feb 10), Ye demanded that Billie Eilish apologise to Travis Scott for her Astroworld comment after she attended to a fan that was struggling to breathe.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES" he captioned the post.

"NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM".

She simply responded saying: "I literally never said a thing about Travis, was just helping a fan". She has since deleted her comment.