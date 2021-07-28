Offset series 'The Hype': Release date, cast, plot & how to watch

What is 'The Hype' about?

'The Hype' gives the opportunity to 10 streetwear lovers to compete in a series of challenges exploring the fashion industry, designing and the latest trends.

Speaking on the show, Offset said "I feel like the show Hype was created with creatives like myself in mind”.

He continued: “I’m happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer.".

Concluding: "We are giving opportunities to the culture.”.