Offset series 'The Hype': Release date, cast, plot & how to watch

28 July 2021, 09:55

Migos rapper Offset will be producing and hosting a new show.
Migos rapper Offset will be producing and hosting a new show. Picture: Getty / HBO Max

Migos rapper Offset will be producing and hosting a new show.

Migos rapper Offset has announced his new show, 'The Hype'.

Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude video on Instagram

Here's everything you need to know about the streetwear show.

  1. What is 'The Hype' about?

    'The Hype' gives the opportunity to 10 streetwear lovers to compete in a series of challenges exploring the fashion industry, designing and the latest trends.

    Speaking on the show, Offset said "I feel like the show Hype was created with creatives like myself in mind”.

    He continued: “I’m happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer.".

    Concluding: "We are giving opportunities to the culture.”.

    Offset will produce and host the series
    Offset will produce and host the series. Picture: Getty

  2. When will 'The Hype' be released?

    'The Hype' is set to be released on August 12th.

  3. Is there a trailer for 'The Hype'?

    A trailer has been released for the show that features the upcoming contestants as well as Offset and his wife, rapper Cardi B.

    The full trailer can be seen below.

  4. How can you watch 'The Hype'?

    The series will be available to watch on HBO Max.

  5. Who will be featured in 'The Hype'?

    The show hints at many guest features, alongside rapper Offset.

    The trailer confirms appearances from Cardi B, A$AP Ferg and Wiz Khalifa amongst others.

    Roc Nation co-founders Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith will co-produce alongside Offset,

    The show will be star-studded
    The show will be star-studded. Picture: YouTube

    Roc Nation co-founders Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith will co-produce alongside Offset, whilst Speedy Morman of Complex Media will appear as the host.

    As well as this, Beth Birkett, who has worked with icons such as Beyoncé and Lauryn Hill, will star as a judge.

Fans can find updates on Instagram at: @thehypeonmax.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jordan Peele's upcoming film is called 'Nope'

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' film: Release date, cast, plot & more

Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend

Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend

Stormzy

Kanye is living in the Mercedes Benz stadium

Kanye West fans react to his sparse room in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West

Yam Carnival 2021: dates, tickets, lineup, location & more

Yam Carnival 2021: dates, tickets, line-up, location & more

Tickets

Trending

Cardi B's due date has been revealed

Cardi B pregnancy due date: When will the rapper give birth?

Cardi B

Normani defends Cardi B against 'Wild Side' critics in sweet tribute post

Normani defends Cardi B against 'Wild Side' critics in sweet tribute post

Cardi B

Who Is Issa Rae's husband?

Who Is Issa Rae's husband Louis Diame? Age, Instagram, career & more
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more
Chris Brown new magnetic gold grills: Price, dentist, photos & more

Chris Brown's new magnetic gold grills: Price, dentist, photos & more

Chris Brown