Offset series 'The Hype': Release date, cast, plot & how to watch
28 July 2021, 09:55
Migos rapper Offset will be producing and hosting a new show.
Migos rapper Offset has announced his new show, 'The Hype'.
Here's everything you need to know about the streetwear show.
What is 'The Hype' about?
'The Hype' gives the opportunity to 10 streetwear lovers to compete in a series of challenges exploring the fashion industry, designing and the latest trends.
Speaking on the show, Offset said "I feel like the show Hype was created with creatives like myself in mind”.
He continued: “I’m happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer.".
Concluding: "We are giving opportunities to the culture.”.
When will 'The Hype' be released?
'The Hype' is set to be released on August 12th.
Is there a trailer for 'The Hype'?
A trailer has been released for the show that features the upcoming contestants as well as Offset and his wife, rapper Cardi B.
The full trailer can be seen below.
How can you watch 'The Hype'?
The series will be available to watch on HBO Max.
Who will be featured in 'The Hype'?
The show hints at many guest features, alongside rapper Offset.
The trailer confirms appearances from Cardi B, A$AP Ferg and Wiz Khalifa amongst others.
Roc Nation co-founders Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith will co-produce alongside Offset, whilst Speedy Morman of Complex Media will appear as the host.
As well as this, Beth Birkett, who has worked with icons such as Beyoncé and Lauryn Hill, will star as a judge.
Fans can find updates on Instagram at: @thehypeonmax.