'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' named greatest rap album of all time

Lauryn Hill's 1998 classic was named Rolling Stone's best hip-hop record.

Lauryn Hill's debut album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, has been named one of the greatest albums of all time.

The 1998 Neo-soul classic, which features collaborations with D'Angelo, Carlos Santana and Mary J. Blige, earned Hill five Grammy awards including Album Of The Year and Best New Artist. It remains her only solo studio album.

This week, Rolling Stone updated their prestigious 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, which saw Miseducation come in at number ten and secure the top ranking for a hip-hop album.

The album boasted numerous hit records such as 'Ex-Factor', 'Doo Wop (That Thing)' and 'Everything Is Everything'. Hill was at the core of writing, producing, arranging and helming sessions, say Rolling Stone.

"[I wanted to] write songs that lyrically move me and have the integrity of reggae and the knock of hip-hop and the instrumentation of classic soul,” the singer said of her debut album, the publication reports.

Pianist and R&B singer John Legend, who was still in college when he got the call to go out to New Jersey, where Hill was recording, also worked on the record.

Elsewhere on the list, Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On took the number one spot. The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds came in second, while Joni Mitchell’s Blue scored third place.

Rap-wise, Public Enemy's It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back ranked at number 15, Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy landed in 17th place, Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly came in at 19 and The Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready To Die scored 22nd place.