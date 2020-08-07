Jay Z opens the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Jay Z opens the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Picture: Getty

The rapper has teamed up with Long Island University to launch his very first school.

By Matt Tarr

In a first for Jay Z, the rapper has opened a brand new school with his Roc Nation label called the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

> Jay-Z signs Marcus Rashford to support free school meals campaign

Just days after his wife Beyoncé released her incredible film 'Black Is King', Jay Z announced his own project via Roc Nation on Twitter.

Jay Z opens new school in New York with Roc Nation. Picture: Getty

Writing on Twitter, Roc Nation said, "In a Historic Collaboration, Roc Nation and Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment to Educate the Next Generation of Industry Changemakers from LIU Brooklyn. [sic]."

The school is located in Jay Z's hometown of Brooklyn, New York and will provide scholarships for 25 percent of enrolled students.

According to Roc Nation's website the new school 'will prepare students for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management. Students will engage with university professors, alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers, while participating in immersive internships, ensuring they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts.'

In a Historic Collaboration, Roc Nation and Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment to Educate the Next Generation of Industry Changemakers from LIU Brooklyn. https://t.co/TspxffbSZ3 pic.twitter.com/5Aplrosmhf — Roc Nation (@RocNation) August 4, 2020

Offering undergraduate degrees in music; music technology, entrepreneurship & production; and sports management, Jay Z's new school is a new exciting move for the rap star and is an amazing way to support the community he came from.

It's believed that students will be welcomed into the new school from Autumn 2021.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!