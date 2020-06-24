Jay-Z signs Marcus Rashford to support free school meals campaign

Jay Z has signed Marcus Rashford to his Roc Nation Sports company. Picture: Getty

Rapper Jay-Z has signed footballer Marcus Rashford to Roc Nation Sports, to help push his free school meals campaign.

Marcus Rashford has signed with rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports in efforts to push his free school meals campaign.

The Manchester United football player became a renowned hero in the UK, after launching a campaign, convincing the government to extend their free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays.

Rashford, 22, signed a deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports company several weeks before the campaign back in April.

A Roc Nation spokesperson spoke to The Telegraph confirming the partnership, stating : ‘We can confirm that Roc Nation has represented Marcus Rashford since April 2020.

‘The representation is strictly off-field, encompassing philanthropy, PR and marketing, communications, digital strategy and commercial partnerships. DNMaysportsmgt continue to represent Marcus Rashford for all on-field activity.’

Roc Nation will look after Marcus’ non-football related endeavours interests. However, the football star will continue to be managed by his brothers Dane and Dwaine.

Other athletes and football players such as footballer Romelu Lukaku, NBA stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Jeremy Lin, NFL player Victor Cruz and a host of boxers are under Roc Nation Sports.

Rashford shared a photo of him and Jay Z, 50, at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida last February.

The 22-year-old star has been highly praised after the government amended their initial rejection of his plea for free school meals.

Rashford collaborated with charity 'FareShare' for the campaign and raised over £20 million for the cause.

