Cardi B claps back at Wiz Khalifa over 'shady' Grammy tweet. Picture: Getty

The 28 year-old rapstress exposed four year-old Instagram DMs from Wiz Khalifa.

Cardi B has fired back at Wiz Khalifa, after the rapper "threw shade" at her 2019 Grammy win on Twitter.

After the Grammys revealed the 2021 nominations list, Wiz decided to do a Q&A with his fans. During the Q&A, he discussed the topic of artists being snubbed.

The "Black and Yellow" rapper revealed that he once felt unnoticed by the Recording Academy but remains hopeful that he will receive an award one day.

Wiz took to Twitter and wrote: "As a Grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. N***as always think its unfair until they get their turn".

He continued "Just keep workin and that time'll come through ... I felt like I got throughly robbed for 'See You Again.'"

"Haven't been bacc since, but when tha time comes ima have a joint rolled and dope ass speech ready. And it's Taylor Gang Or Die" the star wrote.

However, the rapper gave a shocking answer when a fan wrote: "cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a sh*t bout music".

Wiz replied "Most self made artists have this problem", seemingly hinting that Nicki is self made, and Cardi is not.

When the 28 year-old rapstress caught wind of the tweet, she responded with a screenshot of a four-year-old DM she received from Wiz, who congratulated her on her success.

Alongside the screenshot, Cardi B wrote "This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016! They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it !".

Wiz responded to Cardi's tweet writing "Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well "

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

While Khalifa kept it cool, many fans called him out for "disrespecting" Cardi B's legacy. See Khalifa's tweets below.

