Nick Cannon says only R. Kelly could go against Mariah Carey in a Verzuz battle

Nick Cannon has said that R. Kelly is the only artist suitable to face Mariah Carey in a Verzuz Battle.

The star says he is only impressed by artists who write their own music.

Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club' the star host said he said he believes R. Kelly is the only artist with "the level of talent and hits" as the 'We Belong Together' singer.

He continued, saying: "Mariah writes, a lot of people gotta understand, Mariah's a musician. I'm not impressed by people that can perform songs that it took thirty people to make with you,

Cannon believes R.Kelly is the only fit competitor for his ex wife Mariah Carey. Picture: Getty

Cannon continued to defend his statement, saying Kelly would be Carey's only competitor as "she writes all of her songs, she actually produces all of her songs, she puts the songs together and performs them at a high level".

The 'Masked Singer' host shut down other comparisons, such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Janet Jackson - saying Mariah's abilities surpasses these stars.

Fans controversially reacted in the comments, with one saying: "Sir put respect on Whitney's name".

Another commenter said: "Mariah doesn’t write all her songs" whilst one said that Cannon was discrediting a lot of "great artists".

Other fans came to the comments to suggest that Mary J Blige would be a suitable competitor for Mariah.

The full clip can be seen below.

Fans believed Mary J Blige would be a good competitor. Picture: Instagram

Nick Cannon was previously married to hit singer Mariah Carey and the two share two children, Moroccan and Monroe.