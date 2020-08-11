Tyrese sparks outrage with controversial R. Kelly comments: "Thou shalt not judge"

Tyrese sparks outrage with controversial R.Kelly comments. Picture: Getty

Singer Tyrese has received backlash after putting R. Kelly in his 'Top 5 R&B singers list' and speaking on his controversial case.

By Tiana Williams

Tyrese has received backlash after his controversial comments, while addressing R. Kelly and his sexual abuse cases.

R. Kelly is currently in jail after being charged with multiple sex crimes against underage girls.

However, the disgraced singer has not been sentenced yet as the coronavirus pandemic has delayed some of his appearances in court.

Since the release of LifeTime's 'Surviving R.Kelly' documentary, where many alleged victims came forward detailing their sexual abuse accounts with the singer – many have been disgusted by the singers actions.

Despite the stomach-churning experiences victims accuse the singer of, some people still support and respect the singer's artistry – Tyrese being one of them.

During an Instagram Live with Fat Joe, Tyrese included R. Kelly in his Top 5 R&B singers list, before making comments on his controversial history.

While speaking of R.Kelly, the "Sweet Lady" singer suggested that many people in the industry have "secrets" as well as the disgraced singer.

Tyrese talks about R.Kelly & People Having Vices pic.twitter.com/DuXdGznJey — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) August 7, 2020

Tyrese started off by explaining why he chose R. Kelly to be in his Top 5, stating: "R. Kelly, with all of his videos, what he was doing musically and sonically, and how he figured out a way to change and evolve and stay relevant over all of those years".

However, he went on to add: "I know he has a lot of controversy and heat on him. I get it. Ain’t no need to get in my comments and if you write some goofy sh*t I’m going to say 'it’s okay.' I’m too real to fake it. I just have to say it."

Tyrese continued "What I’ve learned over the years, there is a lot of people in our industry... Everybody is involved in something that they don’t ever want people to know about publicly."

"I would say, you know what, let god do his job. If I were to find out what everyone is into, we probably wouldn’t be a fan of anybody."

"There is some people who do what they do, they know how to keep their shit completely in the closet."

The 41-year-old singer closed his argument by talking about his Christian faith. Tyrese quoting the bible and saying, "Thou shalt not judge".

Tyrese's comments were met with backlash as many people argued he's almost degrading and belittling the seriousness of Kelly's crimes. See fans reactions to his comments below.

