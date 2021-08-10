Nick Cannon defends having seven children with four different women amid criticism

Nick Cannon has spoken out about his family structure; saying committing to one woman is a "Eurocentric concept".

Nick Cannon has voiced his views on marriage after being challenged on the fact he seven children with four different women.

The presenter has said he believes the idea he should have a family with one woman is a "Eurocentric concept".

The 'Wild'N'Out' star spoke about his views on his family and marriage during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

He said the idea that "you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life" is a "Eurocentric concept".

He continued, saying he doesn't "subscribe" to monogamy, suggesting that others are "indoctrinated" into living a particular way.

The star says he does not "subscribe" to monogamy. Picture: Getty

Cannon said the women he shares his children with make the choice to have a family with him, saying: "Those women and all women are the ones that open themselves up to say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world and I will birth this child'.".

He continued: "So it ain't my decision, I'm just following suit".

The star says he has no "ownership" over the mothers of his children, confirming "“I don’t want ownership over anybody”.

"I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that was about … [it] was to classify property." the star said, speaking on his opposing views on marriage.

Nick explained that he is against marriage as it is based on the view that once women married, they were the property of their husband.

He expanded, saying "“One father gave another man his daughter for land, so when you really get to that concept it’s like, we gotta change this up.”.

Nick Cannon was previously married to Mariah Carey, who he shared two children with. Picture: Getty

Nick also spoke on his views on fatherhood, saying: "I've learned so much just from my children, and it's so amazing.".

"I really just love being around my kids" he continued."That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time.

Continuing, he shared: "I think I've been through so much in my life physically, mentally and spiritually, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and that energy".

Nick is a father of seven. Picture: Getty

Cannon has previously spoken on his parental choices, saying none of his children were "accidents".

The star said: "there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. ... The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.".

The "Feeling' Freaky" rapper is father to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey.

Cannon also has two children with Brittany Bell and another set of twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa. His most recent child is a son named, Zen - whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott.