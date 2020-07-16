Nick Cannon apologises for his "anti-semitic" comments amid backlash

Nick Cannon issues apology over “anti-semitic” comments on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

TV Presenter Nick Cannon has issued an apology for his 'hurtful and divisive words' about the Jewish community, on Instagram.

By Tiana Williams

Nick Cannon has apologised to the Jewish community after being accused of making "anti-semitic" comments on his Cannon's Class podcast.

On Wendesday night (Jul 15) the former Wild 'N' Out host issued an apology for comments he made during his podcast episode with former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin.

Cannon began "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin".

The 39-year-old TV presenter said his comments "reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from".

Nick Cannon has issued an apology to the Jewish community on Instagram. Picture: Getty

The "Gigolo" rapper revealed that he has officially removed the podcast episode.

"While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement," Cannon continued.

Nick Cannon issues an apology via an Instagram statement. Picture: Instagram

"I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me."

Cannon added "I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward."

Nick Cannon says white people are "a little less," "closer to animals," "the true savages," "acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil." When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

The TV star received backlash on social media and refused to apologise for his comments, which led ViacomCBS to fired him for "hateful speech" and promoting "anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

Canon responded by demanding ViacomCBS hand over ownership rights to Wild ‘N Out, which did not sit well with the public. However, he has now fully apologised for his comments.

