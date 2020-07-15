Nick Cannon responds after being fired from MTV over “anti-semitic” comments

Nick Cannon responds after receiving backlash over his "anti-semitic" comments. Picture: Getty

Wild 'N' Out host Nick Cannon has spoken out after being fired from ViacomCBS, over his controversial "anti-semitic" comments.

By Tiana Williams

Nick Cannon has responded after being fired from a presenting job, after being accused of making anti-semitic comments on his podcast.

The 39-year-old rapper and TV presenter received backlash online after making controversial statements about Jewish people on 'Cannon's Class' – his podcast aimed to educate.

ViacomCBS, the network which hosts his programme Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out – has now dropped the star from their business.

The production company fired Cannon after he refused to apologise for his comments.

MTV cuts ties with Nick Cannon after his "anti-semitic" comments. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, a spokesperson from Viacom stated: “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism."

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

Nick Cannon says white people are "a little less," "closer to animals," "the true savages," "acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil." When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

During the episode, Nick said "You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people.”

He went on to further explain: “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

On Monday (Jul 13) Nick refused to apologise over his remarks, saying: "Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions."

"I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric." See the rest of Nick Cannon's explanation below.

Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the... Posted by Nick Cannon on Monday, 13 July 2020

However, Nick also received backlash for comments he made about white people during the same episode of his podcast.

"The people that don't have [melanin] are a little less. They may not have had the compassion when they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus when they didn't have the power of the sun."

Cannon continued "The sun then started to deteriorate them so then, they're acting out of fear, they're acting out of low self-esteem, they're acting out of a deficiency. So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil."

"They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. So then, these people that didn't have what we have -- and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people -- they had to be savages."

"They had to be barbaric because they're in these Nordic mountains. They're acting as animals so they're the ones that are actually closer to animals."

"They're the ones that are actually the true savages."

