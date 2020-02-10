Nick Cannon claims Eminem is a "product of institutional racism"

Wild'N'Out host Nick Cannon refers to Eminem's derogatory lyrics about black women and says he is a "product of institutional racism".

In an interview with VladTV published on Friday (Feb. 7), Nick revealed that he made a diss track to Em, to see how fans would react to it. He also highlighted that Eminem's fans would ride for him through whatever, even when he uses racist lyrics,

However, he was quickly let down when Em’s fans defended their idol, despite him rapping racist lyrics about black women.

During the interview, Nick openly expresses why he thinks Eminem was able to avoid any major backlash from a track which was unreleased from 1988.

On the track, Em raps about why he doesn't want to date Black women.

The Detroit rapper spit the lyrics "Blacks and whites, they sometimes mix/But black girls only want your money, 'cause they dumb chicks" on the song.

When the song surfaced, Eminem apologized multiple times for his racist remarks.

However, Nick Cannon has reminded Em's fans that the now47-year-old rapper had a dark past.

The Wild'N'Out host believes the reason why people accepted Eminem's apology and still class him as one of the greatest rappers ever is due to the power of institutional racism.

“Like he’s sorry for his individual racism, definitely, I believe he’s sincerely sorry for saying the things he said when he was younger," Cannon says.

However, Cannon says "But he’s not sorry for his institutional racism because he’s a product of it. And that’s why people call him a God and a G.O.A.T. because of institutional racism."

Cannon used the aforementioned track from 1988 in order to let people understand his issue with Em.

Watch Nick Cannon's interview above. Fast forward to the 3:22 mark to listen to his comments about Eminem.