Charlamagne Tha God rumoured to be leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ after a decade

Is Charlamagne Tha God leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ ? Picture: Getty

Rumours about Charlamagne Tha God leaving 'The Breakfast Club' has been circulating on social media. Here's an insight to the speculation.

Charlamagne Tha God has built a well-established reputation in the media industry, as a morning-radio personality with The Breakfast Club show on Power 105.1 and Revolt.

The radio and media personality, and his co-hosts DJ Envy and Angela Yee have been apart of a leading cultural hub since the 90's and arguably have the most relevant morning shows in America – especially when it comes to hip-hop and black culture.

Recently, NBC declared the show a "crucial stop for 2020 Democrats".The team over at The Breakfast Club has achieved and reached many pinnacles, since their inception 10 years ago.

However, that is not to say the hosts will never participate in new endeavours, nor does it confirm The Breakfast Club will always be hosted by the same people.

According to Page Six, sources close to Charlamagne has revealed that the host has not made up his mind about staying at Power 105.1, and already "has a lot of potential deals in the air".

The source added “He loves working for iHeartRadio, but is contemplating his next move".

Reports of Charlamagne potentially leaving, comes just a week after he and his co-hosts were joking with the SOTC cast about how little Revolt pays them for their respective shows.

Although Chalamagne is mostly known for hosting the morning-show, Charlamagne is an executive producer of television shows and movies – he also has been writing his own books.

Alongside The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne hosts The Brilliant Idiots podcast alongside Andrew Schulz. Both hosts are often praised for their inspiring "do-it-yourself" and "make it happen" attitude.

However, Charlamagne has until December to resign his contract with iHeartRadio, but until then he's allegedly "going to keep his options open and think strategically".

