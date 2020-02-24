50 Cent slammed over "insensitive" meme about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, 12, and R. Kelly

Power Executive Producer 50 Cent has received backlash after posting an insensitive meme about Dwayne Wade's 12-year-old transgender daughter and R. Kelly.

50 Cent has been ruthless on social media, despite declaring that he will stop trolling last month, in light of Kobe Bryant's death.

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day 'wig' meme

The "In Da Club" rapper has started off the week with a highly offensive meme, trolling R. Kelly while including Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

Fif started off the week on a harsh note, sharing a meme with his IG followers which makes fun of Dwyane Wade's daughter, coming out as transgender – As well as R. Kelly's child sex abuse.

On Monday (Feb 24) 50 Cent captioned the highly offensive meme "LOL NOW THIS SOME FUNNY SH*T".

The meme shows R. Kelly sitting next to Dwyane Wade with a speech bubble reading "Heard you had a daughter now", while Dwyane Wade's speech bubble responds "U touch her I'll kill ya".

Many fans were outraged by 50 Cent's highliy offensive nature of the content he shared on his Instagram.

One fan suggested that 50 Cent is wrong for bringing up R Kelly as it is a disrespect to people affected by his sexual assault cases.

Also, fans have slammed 50 for targeting a 12-year-old who recently came out as transgender.

See fans reaction below.

Fans react to 50 Cent's post
Fans react to 50 Cent's post. Picture: Instagram
Fans leave comments below 50 Cent's post
Fans leave comments below 50 Cent's post. Picture: Instagram
Fans are shocked at 50 Cent's post
Fans are shocked at 50 Cent's post. Picture: Instagram
Fans defend Dwyane Wade's daughter in 50 Cent's comments
Fans defend Dwyane Wade's daughter in 50 Cent's comments. Picture: Instagram
Fans are outraged after 50 Cent makes light of Dwyane Wde's daughter coming out as transgender
Fans are outraged after 50 Cent makes light of Dwyane Wde's daughter coming out as transgender. Picture: Instagram

