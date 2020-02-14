50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day 'wig' meme

14 February 2020, 13:04

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day meme. Picture: Getty

50 Cent poked fun at Naturi Naughton's Power character Tasha St Patrick following the season six finale.

50 Cent and Naturi Naughton have had a mixed past in recent times. The 'Power' actress who plays Tasha St Patrick was upset when 50 Cent shared a meme about her hair back in 2019 - but it seems the pair's friendship has mended.

Fiddy poked fun at Naturi's character in a new Valentine's Day meme that his followers have dubbed "hilarious" on his Instagram account.

Posting a clip from the 'Power' season six finale which saw Tasha St Patrick removing her wig, the caption of the meme 50 posted said, 'When it's Valentine's Day but he says he's working late and he'll take you out tomorrow'.

Addressing their previous public spat in his caption, 50 Cent wrote 'Now @naturi4real don’t get mad at me again but this is funny.' and the 'Power' actress swiftly replied.

Replying to 50 Cent's post, Naturi wrote, 'Now THIS is funny! Can’t front #TashaTookThatWigOff #NoPlansTonight'

The post was flooded by comments from 50 Cent's followers with one writing 'now this is hilarious. Truly how I feel' whilst another added, 'HAHAHA oh my god thats me tomorrow eating microwave mac and cheese with the kids'.

50 Cent recently announced that 'Power' is launching three previously unannounced spin off shows focussing on specific characters from the show: Tommy, Rashad Tate and Kanan.

