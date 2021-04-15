Bobby Brown blames Nick Gordon for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths

Bobby Brown blames Nick Gordon for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths. Picture: Getty/Red Table Talk

The former New Edition star recently opened up about the deaths of Whitney and Bobbi Kristina on Red Table Talk.

Bobby Brown discussed the tragic deaths of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, in a candid and emotional conversation on Red Table Talk this week.

The former New Edition star, 52, spoke about the role Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiancé, played in the passing of his ex-wife and their daughter, alleging he provided the drugs that contributed to their deaths.

Speaking to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Brown said he believed there was definitely "foul play" involved on Gordon's part.

Bobby Brown married Whitney Houston in 1992, and welcomed their Bobbi Kristina a year later. Picture: Getty

"[Nick] was the only one there for both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter and they both died the exact same way," said Bobby, who was married to Whitney from 1992 to 2007.

"This is my opinion of who I think this young man was. Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think [Nick] was more so a provider of, you know, party favours."

When asked outright if he believes Gordon was responsible for killing Whitney, he replied, "I believe so." He added of Bobbi Kristina, "She unfortunately was stuck in a relationship, an abusive relationship, with a boy that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken."

Bobby Brown alleges Nick Gordon (left) was responsible for the deaths of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown (right). Picture: Getty

In February 2012, Whitney Houston was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel room at the age of 48. According to the coroner report, her death was caused by a combination of heart disease, drowning, and cocaine use.

Three years later, in an eerily similar turn of events, Bobbi Kristina died after being found face-down in a bathtub in her Georgia home. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care, aged 22.

In 2016, Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death. In a civil suit filed by the conservator of Bobbi Kristina’s estate, it was alleged that Gordon had physically abused her and taken money from her without permission.

A judge ordered Gordon to pay more than $36 million in damages, but he was never criminally charged. Gordon died of a heroin overdose in early 2020.

In November 2020, Bobby Brown's son, Bobby Brown Jr., died of an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, according to a coroner's report. He was 28-years-old.