Kim Kardashian finally reveals Pete's 'lawyer' tattoo dedicated to her

28 March 2022, 17:04

The reality TV star has revealed a new tattoo Pete Davidson got to honour her and their relationship.

Kim Kardashian has posted a photo of her “favourite” Pete Davidson tattoo, days after it was revealed the SNL comedian has several tattoos dedicated to her and their relationship.

Pete Davidson's mum responds to Kim Kardashian baby speculation

On Saturday (Mar 24) the 41-year-old reality tv star shared a photo of Davidson’s shoulder, with a tattoo which reads: “my girl is a lawyer”, written in all capitals.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spotted out on a drive on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spotted out on a drive on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The beaut mogul has publicly been open about her journey to becoming an attorney and recently passed California’s first-year law students’ exam, known as the “baby bar”.

Pete Davidson's tattoo reveal comes just days after Kim went The Ellen Show and confirmed that he had branded her name 'Kim' on his chest.

Kim Kardashian shares a photo of Pete Davidson's tattoo dedicated to her
Kim Kardashian shares a photo of Pete Davidson's tattoo dedicated to her. Picture: Instagram

“That’s what tattoo people do, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their lives,” Kim said.

“My favourite one, on his shoulder, says ‘my girl is a lawyer’, and that one is really cute.” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added.

While Kim did not disclose how many he has relating to their relationship, she did say there is “a few”.

During the appearance (Mar 16) Kim further explained Pete's 'Kim' branding on his chest. She clarified that the design was not a tattoo, but a branding created with a hot iron.

Pete Davidson got 'Kim' branded on his chest, in honour of his beau Kim Kardashian.
Pete Davidson got 'Kim' branded on his chest, in honour of his beau Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Detailing Pete's decision, Kim told the Ellen: “I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of,’ cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck Tatts.

“So he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.’”

Kim Kardashian went IG official with her and Pete's relationship in March 2022.
Kim Kardashian went IG official with her and Pete's relationship in March 2022. Picture: Instagram

The SKIMS co-founder filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marraige,

Kim was first romantically linked to Pete in October shortly after she hosted SNL, where the pair shared an onscreen kiss during a skit.

The social media sensation made her relationship with Pete Instagram official earlier this month, sharing a series of photos of them posing intimately in her closet.

