Kim Kardashian aims to abolish the death penalty as a future lawyer

Kim Kardashian aims to abolish the death penalty as a future lawyer. Picture: Getty

The KUWTK reality TV star revealed she wants to abolish the death penalty when she becomes an official lawyer.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the laws she wants to change when she becomes a qualified lawyer in a new interview.

Speaking with Vogue, the 40-year-old reality TV star revealed her plans of lobbying the abolishment of the death penalty.

The mother-of-four has been campaigning prison reform and has fought cases for people who were sentenced to death row.

Kim has also worked with The Innocence Project – a nonprofit organisation which aims to exonerate wrongfully convicted inmates.

During the interview, Kim Kardashian said ‘Abolishing the death penalty is, like, so high up my list.'

She continued 'And as I have clients that, you know, have gone through close situations like Julius Jones in Oklahoma City that I’m really fighting for.'

Kim added 'It really makes you stop and just feel that you can’t sit still until they right all of these wrongs'.

In 2019, Donald Trump granted clemency for the three women Kim Kardashian fought for, who were imprisoned for non-violent crimes. Picture: Getty

This year January, Kim expressed her joy when Chris Young was eventually was freed from serving an unjust life sentence.

Opposingly, Kim revealed how affected she was when Brandon Bernard was executed, revealing she felt 'messed up' over his death.

The star is continuing to push for what she believes in, and wants to abolish the death penalty altogether.

Kim reportedly studied law 18 hours a week under the guidance of Jessica Jackson, Van Jones, and Erin Haney.

The future lawyer aspires to start up her own law firm if she passes the California State Bar in 2024.

Kim has previously revealed a lot of her inspiration and passion for law is from her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. – who was O.J. Simpson's attorney in his infamous case.

Kim's father, Robert, passed away in 2003.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also has a Spotify podcast with producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi in the works, which will delve into prison reform and the flaws in the U.S criminal justice system.

During the interview, Kim also spoke about the positives of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim said: ‘I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things.’

