Did Kim Kardashian pass the baby bar?

Did Kim Kardashian pass her baby bar exam?

During the season premiere of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season, Kim expresses that she's nervous about passing the "baby bar".

The aspiring lawyer revealed she feels pressure as her father Robert Kardashian and all of his attorney friends passed their tests on their first try.

Kim Kardashian shares a photo of her late father Robert Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe. Picture: Instagram

The star revealed that she had been studying for "ten and a half hours" a day in preparation for the exam.

The mother-of-four said, "Because I'm in law school in an untraditional way, after year one you have to take the baby bar, which is a one day version of the bar."

She continued, "The test is seven hours long and has four hour long essays that you have to write and then it has 300 multiple choice questions.

Kim Kardashian talks criminal justice reform alongside US President Donald Trump in June 2019. Picture: Getty

During the episode, Kim nervously tells her friends and family that she "thinks" she passed the baby bar exam. However, she won't know for another two months.

Prior to the episode airing, there was speculation around whether Kim had passed the bar yet.

She reportedly plans on taking it sometime in 2022, but some fans speculated she had passed the "baby bar."

Kim Kardashian has been studying as part of a four year internship. Picture: Getty

A Reddit user thought this may be evidence that the reality star passed the baby bar when Kris Jenner posted a photo of lawyer-themed cookies with Kim's face last year.

In 2019, Kim revealed she had been studying as part of a four-year internship at a law firm to prepare for her bar exams in 2022.