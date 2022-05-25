Khloe Kardashian responds to claims that she's had '12 face transplants'

The reality TV star has responded to claims she's had 12 face transplant surgeries during a recent podcast.

Khloe Kardashian has responded after being accused of having a 12 face transplant and spoke on 'crazy' surgery rumours.

The 37-year-old reality TV star appeared on the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch, where she revealed that she's 'offended' by people accusing her of '12 face transplants'.

Khloe also added that she thinks the constant hate from trolls is 'crazy.'

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of getting 12 face transplant surgeries. Picture: Getty

The Good American co-founder shut down multiple surgery rumours, claiming she has she has only had one plastic surgery operation: her nose job.

During the podcast, Khloe admitted that she 'loves' her nose job but finds it offensive when people accuse her of lying about what she's had done.

Khloe Kardashian shows off her figure in a recent Instagram selfie. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Khloe admittedly told the host: 'It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants 'I'm like, "Oh, my God, I have?" I was like, "That's crazy."'

'It didn't bother me. It offended me. I just couldn't figure out why people thought that.' the mother-of-one shared.

Fans notice Khloe Kardashians 'snatched waist' in recent full-body photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

While Khloe has admitted to her nose job, fans have claimed she looks so drastically different that they believe she has had more work done.

The social media sensation lost over 30lbs due to her daily workouts, which she has shared with her fans in her book Strong Looks Better Naked.

In addition to her transformation, Khloe was originally born with dark brunette locks, but rocks her hair bleached blonde often these days.

Further expanding on the one surgery she has had done, Khloe revealed that she has no reason to lie.

'Like, I want everyone to know. … I don't care to lie about it,' she said. But the 'transplant thing,' is irritating: 'I just want to understand why.'

Khloe also added that she gets trolled for her looks much more often than her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian is a natural dark brunette, but often wears her hair blonde in recent years. Picture: Getty

'Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It's like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough,' Khloe added.

As far as getting more surgery done, Khloe said: 'That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I'm good.'

The star also opened up about her love life and her current status with ex-BF Tristan Thompson.

She revealed there's 'no drama' with ex Tristan, who recently welcomed a baby with one of his lovers he stepped out of the relationship with.