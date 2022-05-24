Khloe Kardashian responds to fan mocking her love life after attending Kourtney's wedding alone

After a fan pointed out that the 37-year-old was drinking wine by herself at Kourtney's wedding, she hilariously responded saying "it’s a vibe though"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian has poked fun at her own love life after a fan pointed out that she attended her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy over the weekend alone.

After a picture of the Good American designer drinking a large glass of white wine by herself behind a cuddled up Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, a fan tweeted "My love life summed up in one photo".

Hilariously responding to the tweet, Khloe replied "Same girl lol it’s a vibe though".

Khloe Kardashian seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Picture: Getty

Khloe's love life has been the topic of conversation recently especially surrounding the reveal of the paternity test result. Tristan originally denied being the father later apologising to Khloe for his infidelity. "Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions" he wrote.

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately".

It was recently revealed that Khloe reaction to finding out that Tristan was the father of Maralee Nichols baby was caught during the taping of an episode of The Kardashians.

Executive producer of the show Danielle King revealed "Khloe was with crew filming an episode of the show when the drama unfolded that day on camera".

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Picture: Getty

She told US Weekly in an exclusive interview about the behind-the-scenes drama on the show:

"Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera".