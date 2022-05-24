Machine Gun Kelly strips down completely naked for nude selfie after covering tattoos

The rapper took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping photo of himself completely naked and tattoo-less!

Warning: This article includes nudity/nude content

Machine Gun Kelly shocked his fans after he stripped down completely in a recent nude photo.

On Saturday (May 21) the 32-year-old rapper shared an eye-popping naked photo of himself on Instagram.

Machine Gun Kelly is an American rapper, singer, musician, and actor. He is in a high-profile relationship with actress Megan Fox. Picture: Getty

The 'Bad Things' rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, posed for the snap on the set of his new stoner comedy movie Good Mourning.

While Kelly posed fully naked, he did make sure to not violate Instagram's nudity community guidelines by holding a small towel over his crotch.

'i did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning.' Kelly wrote in his caption.

Kelly promoted the movie Good Mourning with his nude photo. The movie, which Kelly and Mod Sun co-wrote, co-directed and starred in, dropped on Saturday – the same day Kelly shared the photo.

Machine Gun Kelly strips down in nude Instagram selfie. Picture: Instagram

The naked photo quickly gained traction, with more than nine and a half million followers getting a rare shot of Kelly's body without tattoos.

Fans immediately took to his comment section to react to his nude photos. One fan wrote: "Wait. I wasn’t ready." while another wrote: "it’s so weird looking at you without tattoos".

A third commenter wrote: "I did not expect to see this but I’m ok with it" while a fourth added: "the tattoo cover up is not something i was prepared for".

In one video, Kelly could be seen performing a scene, where he throws a huge water balloon at his co-star Zach Villa.

Machine Gun Kelly shared behind-the-scenes of the movie 'Good Mourning'. Picture: Instagram

Last Sunday (May 15) Kelly took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards and dedicated his performance to Megan and their 'unborn child,' sparking rumours that the pair are expecting.

The showbiz couple got engaged in January, and further went onto drink each other's blood as a next level of commitment.

A week after they engagement, Kelly went public with a unique fact about the engagement ring he helped design for her.

'The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,' he told Vogue, explaining: 'Love is pain!'

The almond-shaped emerald and diamond engagement ring he proposed to Megan Fox with, costed a whopping $340,000.