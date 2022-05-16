Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox spark marriage and pregnancy rumours at the BBMAs

16 May 2022, 13:54

After the 32-year-old musician dedicated his song 'Twin Flame' to "his wife and unborn child" onstage, fans have been speculating the meaning behind his words

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had fans speculating that not only are they married but they are expecting a baby together after their appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards last night (May15).

After MGK took to the main stage, which was decorated in foliage and flowers to perform his song 'Twin Flame', he told the audience "I wrote this song for my wife. This is for our unborn child".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Fans of the couple, who were confused about his words onstage took to social media for answers. One user wrote: "I guess Megan Fox is pregnant 🤔 MGK was not subtle about it lol".

Another person commented: "I’m hearing two different things Megan Fox got pregnant and then that she had a miscarriage I’m so lost".

A third person added: "So like i think im only person on the tl watch bbmas but i think mgk just said megan fox is pregnant".

Neither Kelly or Fox have ever confirmed the fan theories.

Later that evening, Megan revealed in hilarious text messages between her and her stylist Maeve Reilly that she cut a whole in her dress so her a MGK could have sex.

"Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex 🤷🏻‍♀️" Megan wrote to which Maeve responded "I hate you 😂😂😂, I'll fix it".

The couple, who got engaged back in January captioned their engagement on Instagram:

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him".

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood".

