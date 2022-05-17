Megan Fox slammed for revealing she ‘cut jumpsuit’ to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

The couple got called out on Twitter after the actress revealed that she cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit so they could have sex

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly faced major backlash online yesterday after the Transformers actress revealed that she 'cut a hole in the crotch' of her jumpsuit so she and MGK could have sex.

Sharing behind-the-scene pics from their weekend in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Awards, she posted text messages between her and her stylist Maeve Reilly, that revealed her crazy antics.

Megan Fox revealing that she cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit to have sex. Picture: Instagram

"Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex 🤷🏻‍♀️" Fox wrote to which Reilly responded "I hate you 😂😂😂, I'll fix it".

The 36-year-old captioned the IG post "An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season", sharing snaps of her partying with Alex Rodriguez and a friend.

Fans of the couple quickly took to social media to share their disgust with Fox sharing more intimate details about their sex life again, after previously being called out it a few weeks back.

One user wrote: "I promise you we didn’t ask or want to know that. Every 3-4 business days they come out the woodworks with their weird antics it’s starting become gimmicky now like enough already".

Another one commented: "I miss when Megan Fox didn’t speak because the constant over sharing is too much 🤢".

So, Megan Fox cut a hole in her dress so that her and MGK could sneak off to the bathroom and have sex… Why can’t these celebrities keep things to themselves? 😤😤😤 — Willow Stevens. | Fake Life. (@ADebasedAngel) May 17, 2022

If I could block every article with mgk and Megan Fox I would. — 😇 (@Wavy_vibz) May 17, 2022

was gona mute mgk and megan fox but i love hating and cringing too much 🤷🏻‍♀️ — bela 😁 (@belatweets2u) May 16, 2022

We know way too much about Megan Fox and MGK’s relationship. — muther cunt. (@aIchemess) May 16, 2022

It's time to mute the words MGK and Megan Fox. No where is safe — Sadchickenwing (@Sadchickenwingg) May 17, 2022

Megan Fox and Mgk make me think that being single isn’t bad after all — Maria (@Maria__Maged) May 17, 2022

No matter how many articles y'all publish i promise nobody cares about Megan Fox and MGK relationship bro 😂 — I AM NOT Eddie_P (@EddiePReactions) May 17, 2022

idk about you guys but i picked up on some very subtle hints and it’s lead me to believe that mgk and megan fox may have had sex at some point? idk tho — bea 🍒 (@multidilf) May 17, 2022

Yesterday (May 16), Twitter started speculating that Fox and MGK were secretly engaged and having their first child after the musician took to the main stage to perform his song 'Twin Flame' saying "I wrote this song for my wife. This is for our unborn child".