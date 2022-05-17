Megan Fox slammed for revealing she ‘cut jumpsuit’ to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

17 May 2022, 15:48

The couple got called out on Twitter after the actress revealed that she cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit so they could have sex

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly faced major backlash online yesterday after the Transformers actress revealed that she 'cut a hole in the crotch' of her jumpsuit so she and MGK could have sex.

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox spark marriage and pregnancy rumours at the BBMAs

Sharing behind-the-scene pics from their weekend in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Awards, she posted text messages between her and her stylist Maeve Reilly, that revealed her crazy antics.

Megan Fox revealing that she cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit to have sex
Megan Fox revealing that she cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit to have sex. Picture: Instagram

"Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex 🤷🏻‍♀️" Fox wrote to which Reilly responded "I hate you 😂😂😂, I'll fix it".

The 36-year-old captioned the IG post "An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season", sharing snaps of her partying with Alex Rodriguez and a friend.

Fans of the couple quickly took to social media to share their disgust with Fox sharing more intimate details about their sex life again, after previously being called out it a few weeks back.

One user wrote: "I promise you we didn’t ask or want to know that. Every 3-4 business days they come out the woodworks with their weird antics it’s starting become gimmicky now like enough already".

Another one commented: "I miss when Megan Fox didn’t speak because the constant over sharing is too much 🤢".

Yesterday (May 16), Twitter started speculating that Fox and MGK were secretly engaged and having their first child after the musician took to the main stage to perform his song 'Twin Flame' saying "I wrote this song for my wife. This is for our unborn child".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian's second husband Kris Humphries 'furious' following her gay slur

Kim Kardashian's second husband Kris Humphries 'furious' following her gay slur
Kendrick Lamar kids: how many does he have and who is the mother of his children?

Kendrick Lamar kids: how many does he have and who is the mother of his children?

Kendrick Lamar

Kehlani new album 'Blue Water Road' 2022: tracklist, features, tour dates & more

Kehlani new album 'Blue Water Road' 2022: tracklist, features, tour dates & more
Mac Miller drug dealer sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for lethal Fentanyl sale

Mac Miller drug dealer sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for lethal Fentanyl sale

Trending

Kanye West and Chaney Jones relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more

Kanye West and Chaney Jones relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more

Kanye West

Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen boxing match fight: date, tickets, venue & more

Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen boxing match fight: date, tickets, venue & more
Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 'Utopia' 2022: release date, tracklist, features, songs & more
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott slammed for taking Stormi, 4, to Billboard Music Awards

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott slammed for taking Stormi, 4, to 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Kylie Jenner

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox spark marriage and pregnancy rumours at the BBMAs

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox spark marriage and pregnancy rumours at the BBMAs

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music