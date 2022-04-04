Kanye West fans accuse Grammys of 'snubbing him' after losing Best Rap Album

The 'Jail' rapper's fans are furious after they believed he was 'snubbed' of an award as Tyler, The Creator wins 'best rap album' at the Grammys.

Kanye West fans are slamming the Grammys as they believed the rapper got "snubbed" after Tyler The Creator won the best rap album award.

In addition to Ye, 44, not winning the best rap album award, fans were furious about the Donda rapper being banned from the prestigious event on Sunday (Apr 3).

Kanye West fans are furious after he did not win 'best rap album' – instead, Tyler, The Creator took home the award. Picture: Getty

The 'Off The Grid' rapper Kanye, 44, was banned from the Grammys following his online ambush on Kim, 41, and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, and the award show's host Trevor Noah.

However, fans claim that it was unfair for his popular album, Donda, was snubbed by the recording academy as Tyler The Creator took home the award.

In 2020, Tyler, The Creator won a Grammy award for Best Rap Album for "Igor". In 2022, he won a Grammy for Best Rap Album for '"Call Me If You Get Lost". Picture: Getty

"Tyler the creator won a Grammy for rap album of the year over Nas, Drake, Kanye West, and J.Cole. That doesn't make sense lol.

All four mentioned are legends in they own right. But Tyler the Creator? Hip Hop is dead," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another user wrote: "Tyler’s flows and storytelling really shined on this album. But sonically I really enjoy Donda more."

One fan added: "Tyler the creator dominated but I think Kanye West deserved it," while another exclaimed: "How the F**KKKK did Tyler the creator win over J COLE & KANYE WEST ???"

Kanye West winning Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance and losing out best Rap Album to Tyler The Creator. #GRAMMYs #MusicWithDME pic.twitter.com/EOZICtbe2T — El Don 🇳🇦 (@el_dme_363) April 4, 2022

Tyler the creator dominated but I think Kanye West deserved it #GRAMMYs — KingLiatsassss (@KLiatsas) April 4, 2022

I don’t think Tyler The Creator album was that good. But again that’s not the type of music I listen to. Kanye West should’ve won — Jay (@jaymakaveli__) April 4, 2022

Despite not winning best rap album, Kanye did take home the award for best rap song for his single Jail with Jay-Z and best melodic rap for Hurricane featuring Lil Baby.

The rapper being banned from his performance at the music awards was announced last week, after claiming the rapper displaying "concerning online behaviour".

The hitmaker was nominated for Album of the Year for his 2021 album Donda. Ye clashed with host Trevor after the comedian publicly spoke out about his divorce from Kim.

During his The Daily Show segment, Trevor Noah said: "I'll be honest with you - what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.

Kanye West won 'best rap song' and 'best melodic rap performance' at the Grammys 2022. Picture: Getty

The host continued: "You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous, because she appropriates Black culture ... but what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Kanye swiftly clapped back on his Instagram in a since-deleted post, re-writing the lyrics to "Kumbaya" as "k**baya my lord" – a slur that refers to a Black person who rejects their ethnicity.

Ye's post resulted in a temporary 24 hour ban from Instagram, with the platform confirming that his behaviour violated their policy on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.