Trevor Noah mocks Will Smith's Oscars slap controversy at the Grammys

The Grammys host couldn't help but poke fun at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars telling the crowd "we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths"

Trevor Noah took a dig at Will Smith last night at the 64th annual GRAMMY awards, poking fun at the altercation between him and Chris Rock after he slapped him across the face during the Academy Awards.

In his opening monologue at the ceremony, The Daily Show presenter got on stage and said:

"We’re going to be listening to some music, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths".

Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Making a direct reference to the moment when Smith walked onstage, slapped Rock in the face and then returned to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice, the South African host had the crowd laughing at Will's expense.

Nate Bargatze jokes about Will Smith onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the pre-show, comedian Nate Bargatze poked fun at the Oscars incident, whilst wearing a huge black helmet saying:

"They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts,” he said. “It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me".

Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

During this year's Oscar's which took place on March 27th, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face whilst presenting the Best Documentary award after he mocked Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss condition by saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya".

Shortly after the slapping incident, Smith went on to win the Best Actor award for his role of Richard Williams in the 2021 biopic King Richard; a film about the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

He then apologise for his actions in his heartfelt winning speech, before taking to his Instagram to share another statement that read:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

It continues: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

The Smith family attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

Since the incident, Will has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences saying in a shared statement with CNN via his publicist:

"I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason".