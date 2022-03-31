Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars

The comedian has addressed the shocking Will Smith Oscars incident for the first time at a live show in Boston.

Chris Rock has broken his silence on the shocking incident at the Oscars 2022 – where he was slapped on stage by Will Smith during a live broadcast.

On Wednesday night (Mar 30) the 57-year-old comedian told an audience at his sold-out comedy show in Boston that he was 'still processing' being slapped on stage by Will Smith on Sunday night.

Chris Rock performs in Boston at the Wilbur Theater for his 'Ego Death' world tour. Picture: Getty

The comedian was dressed all in white when took to the stage at the Wilbur Theatre and asked the excited crowd: 'Sooooo, how was your weekend?!'

The former Saturday Night Live star was met with a long standing ovation in the first of two sets he performed for his Ego Death Tour.

Will Smith (R) slapped Chris Rock (L) across the face on stage at the Oscars on Sunday (Mar 27). Picture: Getty

However, the comedian quickly addressed that he would not be making jokes about the slap incident at the oscars.

'Let me be all misty and s***,' he said, with tears in his eyes. I don't have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that...' he said, and paused.

'I had written a whole show before this weekend. 'I'm still processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that s***. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes.'

The comedian referred to Jada Pinkett-Smith as ‘GI Jane’ – a character Demi Moore plays who is bald. Picture: Getty

In his second set, Rock seemingly confirmed that he has not spoken with Smith since being smacked in his on live television at the prestigious event.

'I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard,' Rock said.

During the first show, a few people in the crowd shouted: 'Will Smith' which was followed by loud boos.

After the heckling situation, one man was seen being dragged out by security guards. According to DailyMail, police confirmed that the man was maced and kicked out of the theater by the security guard.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

The situation disrupted Rock, who addressed the incident during his show by saying: 'Is this how this tour is going to go?'

Later on in the show, Rock talked about on his life in general, saying that 'except for some weird things, life is pretty good right now.'

The crowd laughed, knowing what the 'weird things' he was referring to.

Rock took the stage shortly after news broke that Smith had refused to leave the Oscars after he was approached by the Academy of Motion Pictures.

On Wednesday (Mar 30) The Academy said that Will Smith ignored the request from the president, David Rubin, and CEO, Dawn Hudson, to leave the Oscars and that he had violated their code of conduct.

The 53-year-old actor walked onto the stage on Sunday and hit Rock, after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

He made reference to the Hollywood actresses bald head – which was a result of her alopecia.

Shortly after, Smith was announced as the winner of the best actor award and said an tearful acceptance speech. It was Will Smith's first ever Oscar.