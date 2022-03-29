Will Smith & Chris Rock’s feud explained: what has Rock said about Jada Pinkett-Smith?

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock?

On Sunday night (Mar 27) the Oscars 2022 viewers and audience witnessed what has been dubbed ‘the ugliest moment in Oscars history’.

As Chris Rock prepared to present the award for best documentary, he made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The Hollywood actress 50, who shaved head in July 2021, after struggling with alopecia, was made fun of for her bald head by Chris Rock.

The comedian referred to her as ‘GI Jane’ – a film where Demi Moore plays a character who is bald.

Will Smith (R) hit Chris Rock (L) on stage at the Oscars 2022. Picture: Getty

King Richard actor Will, who first appeared to laugh at the joke, noticed Jada's reaction to the joke, which infuriated him.

He then walked up to Chris and slapped the comedian before shouting: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth’ when he returned to his seat.

Rock calmly responded, “That was the greatest night in the history of television” — and agreed he would not mention Pinkett Smith again.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith have been married since 31 December 1997. Picture: Getty

Since then, Will apologised to Chris Rock in a lengthy Instagram statement.

He penned: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally" he wrote.

Will continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness"

Will closed his statement by writing: ""I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.

I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

Chris Rock has not yet publicly responded to the incident.