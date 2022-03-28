Will Smith reveals what Denzel Washington told him after he hit Chris Rock

The actor, who won his first ever Oscar, revealed the words of wisdom from Denzel Washington following the Chris Rock incident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Will Smith has been consoled by two-time Academy winning actor Denzel Washington after he smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars live broadcast.

On Sunday night (Mar 27) viewers became shocked after Smith, 53, took a swipe at Rock, 57 after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Picture: Getty

Rock referenced the movie 'G.I. Jane' in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head, and while Jada suffers from alopecia, she did not take the joke lightly.

Will Smith, who fifteen minutes later won best actor for King Richard, walked on stage and slapped Rock.

After Smith walked back to his front row seat, he shouted: 'Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth.'

Rock staggered and said: 'wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.'

Denzel Washington speaks words of wisdom to actor Will Smith following the Chris Rock incident. Picture: Getty

During Smith's acceptance speech for his award, he revealed what Washington had told him during the commercial break: ' Be careful at your highest moment… that's when the devil comes for you.'

The Dolby Theatre audience and viewers were taken aback by the shocking moment, as it was an unexpected occurence at an award show.

During another commercial break, Smith was also consoled by Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper – who embraced Smith and put his hands on his shoulders as he comforted him.

The moment has been widely discussed on social media, with even Will Smith's son, Jaden, responding to the incident online.

Denzel Washington, and Tyler Perry comfort Will Smith following the Chris Rock incident. Picture: Getty

Shortly after hitting Rock on stage, Smith won his first Academy Award as 'Best Actor' for his role as Richard Williams – a father who raised tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

Smith tearfully apologised to the Academy while accepting his award, saying: 'I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment.'

'Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,' said a visibly emotional Smith. 'In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do.'

Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her experience with alopecia in an episode of her Red Table Talk, back in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Jada first spoke of her battle with alopecia back in 2018, on an episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, where she revealed she lost handfuls of hair in the shower. The actress called the experience 'terrifying' and eventually shaved her head in July 2021.

She referred to the process of her shaving her head as 'a mixture of a spiritual calling and also going, "at some point, your hairline is going to be back here...so we might as well just do it now."'

Many fans suffering with alopecia have praised Jada for being open about her experience and creating awareness for the condition.