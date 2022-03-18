Chris Rock 'Ego Death World Tour 2022': Tickets, dates, locations and more

18 March 2022, 10:00

Chris Rock announces U.K. leg of 'Ego Death' world tour 2022
Chris Rock announces U.K. leg of 'Ego Death' world tour 2022. Picture: Getty

The Grammy-winning comedian will be returning to live comedy in the U.K with his Ego Death World Tour 2022. Here's everything you need to know about the tour.

Chris Rock has announced his highly anticipated return to live comedy in the U.K. with his Ego Death World Tour 2022.

The Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian will be on his first U.K. tour in 5 years and he will be coming to major cities such as; Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and London.

Chris Rock will be returning to live comedy in the U.K. It will be his first tour in the U.K in 5 years.
Chris Rock will be returning to live comedy in the U.K. It will be his first tour in the U.K in 5 years. Picture: Live Nation

The exclusive arena run begins on Thursday May 12 in London before travelling throughout the U.K. and closing in Manchester on Sunday 15 May.

Here's everything you need to know about Chris Rock's Ego Death World Tour 2022...

  1. What are the U.K tour dates?

    Thu 12 May Royal Albert Hall, London

    Fri 13 May Utilita Arena, Birmingham

    Sat 14 May First Direct Arena, Leeds

    Sun 15 May AO Arena, Manchester

  2. How do I purchase tickets?

    General on sale for tickets start 10am on Friday 18 March.

    Click here for tickets.

