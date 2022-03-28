Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over Jada joke at the Oscars

Taking to his Twitter, the 23-year-old spoke out about his father slapping Chris Rock onstage for mocking Jada's hair loss

Jaden Smith has spoken out about his father Will Smith's actions at last nights 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in the face after he joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith being bald.

The musician took to Twitter tweeting "And That's How We Do It" before sharing a now-deleted selfie of himself wearing shades and an orange-pink suit, which he captioned "My Dads Speech Made Me Cry".

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock made a joke about Jada's current appearance, alluding to her hair loss, which she recently opened up about after years of struggling with alopecia.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya" the comedian joked, which didn't go down well with Smith who instantly walked onstage, slapped Rock in the face and then returned to his seat.

"Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me" said the 57-year-old comedian uttered, appearing confused, to which Will can be heard yelling twice "Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth".

Shortly after the incident, Smith won the Best Actor accolade for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard; a film that follows the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith holds his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Partyin Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

After winning the award, he cried and apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees in his speech, sharing what Denzel Washington told in the aftermath of the slapping incident.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family" he tearfully said at the beginning of his speech. "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world".

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things" he continued.

"I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that‘s OK".

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a statement that they are aware of the incident that took place at the Academy Awards but a report has yet to be filed.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program" the statement reads.

The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report".

The 94th Annual Academy Award Oscar statue. Picture: Getty

