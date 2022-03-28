Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over Jada joke at the Oscars
28 March 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 12:09
Taking to his Twitter, the 23-year-old spoke out about his father slapping Chris Rock onstage for mocking Jada's hair loss
Listen to this article
Jaden Smith has spoken out about his father Will Smith's actions at last nights 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in the face after he joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith being bald.
Will Smith says “there’s never been infidelity” in Jada Pinkett-Smith marriage
The musician took to Twitter tweeting "And That's How We Do It" before sharing a now-deleted selfie of himself wearing shades and an orange-pink suit, which he captioned "My Dads Speech Made Me Cry".
And That’s How We Do It— Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022
Whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock made a joke about Jada's current appearance, alluding to her hair loss, which she recently opened up about after years of struggling with alopecia.
"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya" the comedian joked, which didn't go down well with Smith who instantly walked onstage, slapped Rock in the face and then returned to his seat.
"Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me" said the 57-year-old comedian uttered, appearing confused, to which Will can be heard yelling twice "Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth".
Shortly after the incident, Smith won the Best Actor accolade for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard; a film that follows the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.
After winning the award, he cried and apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees in his speech, sharing what Denzel Washington told in the aftermath of the slapping incident.
"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family" he tearfully said at the beginning of his speech. "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world".
"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things" he continued.
"I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that‘s OK".
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a statement that they are aware of the incident that took place at the Academy Awards but a report has yet to be filed.
"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program" the statement reads.
The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report".
Here are the 2022 Academy Award winners:
Best Picture - CODA
Best Actress - Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Actor - Will Smith, King Richard
Best Director - Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song - No Time to Die from No Time to Die
Best Documentary Feature - Summer of Soul
Best Adapted Screenplay - CODA Sian Heder
Best Original Screenplay - Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Best Costume Design - Cruella
Best International Feature Film - Drive My Car
Best Supporting Actor - Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Animated Feature - Encanto
Best Visual Effects - Dune
Best Cinematography - Dune
Best Supporting Actress - Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Production Design - Dune
Best Editing - Dune
Best Original Score - Dune
Best Live Action Short - The Long Goodbye
Best Animated Short - The Windshield Wiper
Best Documentary Short Subject - The Queen of Basketball
Best Sound - Dune