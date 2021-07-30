Who is Richard Williams? The real person behind Will Smith's character in 'King Richard'

Who is Venus and Serena Williams dad Richard Williams in real life?

Richard Williams is an American tennis coach with a a few children, including the tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

In 1980, Richard moved to Compton, California, where he raised Venus and Serena. He began training the sisters in Tennis from an early age.

Tennis players Venus and Serena Williams pose with their dad Richard, in Compton, 1991. Picture: Getty

According to The New Yorker 2014 profile of Richard, he wrote up a 78-page plan when the girls were just about five years old – where he planned for them to make it international.

Richard then got Venus and Serena into a games and a tennis academy.

However, he later decided to train the girls himself. The sisters' dad made it to a lot of their games and was heavily present during the build up to their success.

According to The Guardian, Richard shouted “Straight Outta Compton!” at a match, referencing both the N.W.A. song and their hometown.

This match in particular, was when Venus beat Lindsay Davenport, winning the 2000 Wimbledon title.

Richard Williams has played a major role in Venus and Serena's success as Tennis Players. Picture: Getty

Richard has been seen jumping around at many of the sisters' matches, celebrating their wins.

Richard Williams is still alive at age 79 and is still heavily present in girls’ lives today.