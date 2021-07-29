Will Smith 'King Richard' Venus and Serena movie: Release date, cast, role, trailer & more
29 July 2021, 15:41
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film 'King Richard' featuring Will Smith.
Fans are excited to see that will smith will be starring in an upcoming film, based on the lives of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.
Here's everything you need to know about upcoming film 'King Richard'.
When will 'King Richard' be released?
King Richard will be released on November 19, 2021.
Who will feature in 'King Richard'?
'King Richard' stars Will Smith, who plays the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.
The film shows how the girls rose to fame; showing the highs and lows of their journey.
The trailer shows how dedicated the girls' father is to their success, as he can be heard saying he had a "78-page plan for their careers before they were even born.".
Is there a trailer for 'King Richard'?
The official trailer for 'King Richard' has been released and is available to watch below.
The show features Will Smith as a lead character, playing sisters father; Smith also produces the film.
Meanwhile, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott, and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play the iconic sisters.
Venus and Serena impressively executively produce the film, alongside their sister Isha Price.
Where will 'King Richard' be avaliable to watch?
Fans can watch the highly anticipated film in cinemas and on HBO Max, on release.