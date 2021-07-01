Jada Pinkett-Smith 'told Tupac not to beat up Will Smith' when they started dating

Jada asked Tupac not to 'beat up Will Smith'. Picture: Getty

It has been revealed that Jada Pinkett-Smith told Tupac to 'not beat up' Will Smith when she began dating him.

Outlawz star Napoleon has revealed that the late Tupac was once warned by Jada to 'not beat up Will Smith'.

This apparently offended the rapper at the time.

In a recent interview with 'The art of dialogue' Outlawz rapper, Napoleon, touched on an interaction between Jada and Tupac, when the actress began dating Will Smith.

The mother of two had reportedly told the rapper to 'keep his hands off of Will Smith'; a warning which apparently bothered him.

Jada and Tupac had a very close relationship. Picture: Getty

Napoleon spoke on the interaction, saying: "The second time I probably heard him talk about her is when he went to LA."

"He was very upset. Pac came in the room [and] was like 'Jada, she gonna contact me and tell me don't do nothing to Will Smith.'".

"Pac was upset, and said 'I don't know why she think I would have tried to make some problems with Will Smith. ' He had a lot of love for Jada Pinkett at the time." the rapper concluded.

The full interview is available to watch below.

Jada is now married to actor Will Smith. Picture: Getty

Jada has spoken about her friendship with the rapper publicly on many occasions - however has never confirmed rumours that the two dated.

The 'Red Table Talk' host often shares poems that the rapper wrote for her.

Last year, Jada and Will's daughter Willow revealed that she once wrote a letter to the late rapper begging him to return for her mother Jada Pinkett Smith to 'make her happy'.

In 2019 Jada claimed that she thinks about Tupac "every single day".