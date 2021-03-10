Watch Tupac fan recall heartwarming experience with the rapper in viral TikTok

Tupac's fan has detailed the sweet interaction she had with the late artist in 1995. Picture: Getty/TikTok

A fan of Tupac has taken to TikTok to reveal just how wholesome her experience with the late rapper was after sharing a story of the time she met him.

Tupac has left his mark on countless artists and fans over the years due to his legendary impact on the hip hop scene, but it seems that’s not the only reason why.

In a new TikTok trend where fans share their “nice experiences” with celebrities, one person has well and truly taken the crown of interactions after revealing the heartwarming time she met the late ‘Keep Ya Head Up’ rapper.

A user - @joyluckk - shared her anecdote, saying: “I met Tupac in 1995. The night before I went to the club I heard him on the radio saying that ‘all the fine girls got in for free’.

“So when me and my friends got to the club, the bouncers tried to charge us and I said, ‘no, Tupac said that we get in for free’ and he said, ‘well I don’t know nothin’ about that’.”

Continuing the story, she added: “Just then, Tupac drove by in a convertible, he was sitting on the backseat and somebody else was driving and the bouncer said, ‘well there you go, why don’t you go ask him yourself?’ - he was trying to be funny.

“So me and my friend, Erica, went over to the parking lot and did just that. We told him what the bouncer was saying and he said ‘well how many is in y’alls crew’ and we said four because there was four of us.

“He walked us back to the bouncers and said, ‘I said all the fine girls get in for free, they get in for free, they’re with me’, and we got in for free.”

Tupac fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the incredible story. Picture: TikTok

Some fans also praised Tupac for being an "approachable" artist. Picture: Getty

It’s fair to say people in the comments were freaking out and officially gave her the title of having the ‘best anecdote’, with one user saying: “Girl you met Tupac?? It’s over you won."

“‘I met Tupac’ - that’s all you could’ve said and I would’ve been sold, I love that man sm,” wrote another.

“This is the ULTIMATE flex!!!!,” shared a third and I think we can all agree it outweighs any other celebrity experience, ever.

