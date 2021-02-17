What is Will Smith's net worth in 2021?

What is Will Smith's Net Worth in 2021? Picture: Getty

The Hollywood star has built a fortune throughout his career, but how much is it worth?

Will Smith is an American actor, rapper and film producer, who has had a successful and lucrative career, leading him to become one of the richest actors in the world.

At 52 years old, Will Smith has built an incredible empire for himself and his family.

He is arguably one of the most respected and loved actors in Hollywood, with many enjoying his bubbly personality and inspiring motivational attitude to life.

So, fans are wondering how much Will Smith is worth in 2021 after a long standing career. Find out more details on the multi-talented star below.