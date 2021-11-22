Jaden Smith, 23, spotted out for dinner with Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, 26

Does Jaden Smith have a new boo? After being spotted with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, fans have speculated that the two are dating

It appears Jaden Smith is off the market ladies!

The 23-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith was pictured hanging out with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor exiting Nobu Miami where a star-studded Louis Vuitton bash took this past weekend.

The two were seen walking close to each other, which sparked fans to believe that these two were more than friends.

Phoebe Dynevor was spotted hanging out with Jaden Smith on Friday evening at the star-studded Louis Vuitton party at Nobu Malibu



Blossoming romance? Though the nature of their relationship is currently not known pic.twitter.com/jwG997rr7V — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 21, 2021

The Bridgerton actress is the former ex of Pete Davidson, who made their first public appearance as a couple back in July at Wimbledon.

Just last week, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their relationship official when the pair were pictured holding hands in public, as they went on a stroll in Palm Springs, California. They were later seen celebrating Pete's birthday, and the photos from DailyMail showed that the pair could no longer hide their romance.

kim kardashian and pete davidson in palm springs pic.twitter.com/8OWcT5a3Yl — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) November 19, 2021

Kim was first romantically linked to Pete after the pair shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live during a skit for the show. Ever since, the pair have been spotted out on private dinners, spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster and have been spotted wearing matching outfits.

Pete has been Kim's first public romantic partner since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February this year.

The two were also pictured together for the first time since having dinner and holding hands on a rollercoaster, the SNL comedian and the reality TV star were pictured in matching SKIMS pyjamas alongside rapper legend Flavor Flav and momager Kris Jenner.

