How old was Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid?

How old was Jaden Smith in Karate Kid? Picture: Sony/Getty

Jaden Smith starred in the 2010 hit movie - which has just landed on Netflix - alongside Jackie Chan.

Jaden Smith is quite the Hollywood icon these days, but OG fans will remember his starring role in The Karate Kid, the 2010 movie remake of the original which dropped over twenty years prior.

Produced in part by Jaden's parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the film stars Jaden as 12-year-old Dre, a young boy from Detroit who learns to defend himself using the art of Kung-Fu with the aid of Mr. Han, played by Jackie Chan.

Jaden Smith (right) starred in the 2010 hit movie alongside Jackie Chan (left). Picture: Sony

Taraji P. Henson plays Dre's widowed mother Sherry, who relocates from Detroit to Beijing with her son after getting a new job.

After getting bullied by some local kids, Dre meets maintenance man Mr. Han, who reveals himself as a Kung Fu master and helps Dre to defend himself, building up to a tournament against bully and Kung Fu prodigy Cheng at the end of the movie.

How old was Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid?

Filming of The Karate Kid commenced in July 2009 and ended in October 2009, meaning Jaden was 11-years-old during the filming stages of the movie. Jaden's birthday is July 8, 1998.

The Karate Kid was released worldwide on June 11, 2010, just under a year after filming began. By the time the film was released, Jaden was one month shy of his twelfth birthday.